CeeDee Lamb's Spider-Man conspiracy theory goes deeper down the rabbit hole
The Dallas Cowboys have dealt with more off-the-field drama than on-the-field drama during the preseason. The franchise has two major contract decisions to make involving starting quarterback Dak Prescott and star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
On Monday, Lamb posted a cryptic Instagram story showing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man putting on the black suit in the third movie of that franchise.
The post sent Cowboys fans into a frenzy as they tried to find the meaning behind the post.
Thankfully, one Cowboys reporter may have it figured out.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's cryptic Instagram post sets social media on fire
Brandon Loree of Blogging The Boys may have figured out exactly why Lamb created the cryptic post. It goes back to something that Lamb's high school coach had to say about him back in 2018.
“He has almost a sixth sense on where the ball is. He&'s almost like Spider-Man with his hands. He's got webbing.”- Shaun McDowell, Lamb's high school coach
MORE: CeeDee Lamb shows off creative workout while waiting for Brinks truck, new contract
At one time or another, everyone has wanted to be a superhero. For Lamb, he really might be with his ability to catch the football.
Now it is time for Jerry Jones to get his Spider-Man back on the field because if he doesn't, the rest of The Avengers may not be enough to win the battle.
