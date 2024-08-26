CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys splitting hairs in contract talks per ESPN insider
The Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb are working towards a deal before Week 1 of the 2024 regular season when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.
Reports on Monday stated the two sides were "making progress" on a new deal and ESPN's Adam Schefter provided further information.
As the two sides close in on a lucrative contract extension for the All-Pro, it appears the two sides are splitting hairs.
Schefter said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that it is "roughly $1 million" keeping the two sides from getting a deal done.
"To me, I cannot believe it's August 26th and it's still not figured out. And I don't think the sides are all that far apart. And I don't think they've been all that far apart and yet here we are. In the spot we are and it's still not done," Schefter said, as transcribed by RJ Ochoa of Blogging with the Boys.
"And so most people believe this deal's going to get done at some point in time, that he's going to make it back, that he won't miss the opening game against the Cleveland Browns... that still is the thinking. But again. To me. What are we talking about here? If they are, as I've heard, roughly $1M/year apart on average... just figure out a way to get it done.
"Get both sides to the table. Sit 'em down. And make sure nobody leaves until there's a solution. Again. I'm sure I'm simplifying it some, but it can't be that hard to bridge a difference that is that close together already."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines by saying that no one can run the franchise like him, but if it's only one million keeping your star wide receiver away from the team can you really say that?
The Cowboys need CeeDee Lamb in the huddle to get to the next level, and the only thing keeping him away is a lack of urgency and stinginess from the team owner.
At least progress is being made and the belief is he will be suited up for the season opener.
