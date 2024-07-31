CeeDee Lamb deal 'closer' than Dak Prescott's as negotiations continue
The Dallas Cowboys continue contract negotiations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. It's the storyline that has dominated the early part of training camp.
In recent days, the news has been getting increasingly better with Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones saying the team has offered deals to both both players.
While no deal is imminent, it's becoming clear that the Cowboys are working hard to bring both players back.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb contract rumor disputed by team reporters
Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram provided another update late Tuesday night, saying that Lamb is "closer" to a deal than Prescott and will likely be the first to sign.
There were previously rumors making the rounds on social media indicating the framework was in place for a deal between the Cowboys and Lamb, but those were refuted.
The good news, however, is it does appear progress has been made.
The next step is getting ink to paper.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
