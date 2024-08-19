CeeDee Lamb eyeing an unprecedented milestone
Dallas Cowboys star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, is on the brink of NFL history. In 2024, he could become the first player ever to record at least 70 receptions and 5 touchdown catches in each of his first five seasons.
This remarkable consistency underscores Lamb's elite talent and work ethic. If he maintains his production, it further justifies his soon to be lucrative contract extension and cements his legacy as one of the NFL's most reliable and impactful wide receivers.
Through his first four seasons, Lamb has amassed an impressive 395 receptions, 36 touchdown catches, and 5,145 receiving yards. He has surpassed the 70-reception and 5-touchdown marks in each campaign, showcasing his remarkable dependability and knack for finding the end zone.
Lamb's journey to this point has been fueled by his unwavering drive and commitment to excellence. From his days as a standout at Oklahoma to his rapid ascent in the NFL, he has consistently defied expectations and risen to the occasion.
His ability to make clutch catches, create separation, and find the end zone has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Now, with history within reach, Lamb is poised to add another chapter to his already impressive story.
Other notable milestones for Lamb include:
* Lamb can become the third player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions in three consecutive seasons, joining Marvin Harrison (four from 1999-2002) and Davante Adams (three from 2020-22).
* Lamb also needs 87 receptions to surpass Jarvis Landry (481 receptions) for the second-most by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only Michael Thomas (510) has more. Lamb has 395 career receptions.
* Needs 855 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions to become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 6,000 receiving yards and 40 touchdown receptions in his first five seasons, joining Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. Lamb has 5,145 receiving yards and 32 touchdown receptions.
* Needs three games with at least 10 receptions to surpass Brandon Marshall (12 games) for the second-most such games by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only Michael Thomas (18 games) has more. Lamb has 10 career games with 10-or-more receptions.
