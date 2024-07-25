CeeDee Lamb holdout comes with 'no financial risk' for star WR
CeeDee Lamb has been the story of the Dallas Cowboys offseason.
The team's star wide receiver has been absent from all offseason workouts and decided to extend his holdout into training camp. When the team boarded its charter flight to Oxnard, Lamb was not on board.
For each day Lamb skips of training camp, he is subject to $40,000 in fines.
However, the holdout actually comes with "no financial risk" for the All-Pro. Because he is still on his rookie deal, Dallas can choose to waive any fines.
This could be a major help in negotiations.
The Cowboys' ability to waive any accrued fines could incentivize Lamb to ease his demands in the negotiations. If the Cowboys and Lamb can get in the ballpark and all fines are waived, it's a win-win for everyone.
Lamb gets his money, and the Cowboys get their No. 1 option on offense.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Let's hope a deal comes sooner rather than later.
