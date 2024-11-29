CeeDee Lamb injury update: Cowboys star dealing with shoulder issue
The Dallas Cowboys scored their first home victory of the season on Thanksgiving by once again beating the New York Giants.
While players like Micah Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown, and Rico Dowdle exceled, when player who struggled was star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb had just two catches for 39 yards against the Giants, with multiple drops.
Then, after being slammed to the turf in the second half, Lamb was noticably absent from the field in the fourth quarter.
Following the game, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Lamb is again dealing with a shoulder injury. He had injured his shoulder in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, suffering a sprained AC joint. He reaggravated the injury against the Giants.
"CeeDee had a shoulder injury, that's why he didn't go back in." McCarthy said.
The Cowboys will have a longer layoff until next week's Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, so we'll have to wait and see if Lamb is ready to go.
This season, Lamb leads the NFL in receptions with 79 and ranks third in receiving yards (880) with four touchdowns. He has been the most consistent threat on the Dallas offense throughout the season, so the team will hope he is able to suit up.
