CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones interaction shows the world is healing (VIDEO)
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024Season Kickoff Opening Ceremony, known as "Frisco Night," at The Star is taking place Wednesday night and there is plenty for the fans to take in.
While the Cowboys begin to ramp up their preparation for the season-opening road game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the team's stars are on full display.
One of those stars, of course, is All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who signed a historic contract extension at the beginning of the week.
Lamb missed the team's offseason workouts and extended his holdout through training camp, but now he is back on the field with his teammates and getting in work at practice.
During Frisco Night, one moment stuck out to show the world is truly healing.
Doesn't that leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, Cowboys Nation?
Lamb has been all smiles since rejoining the Cowboys. Then again, he has $136 million reasons to smile, and 100 million of those are guaranteed.
But for now, the team's star wide receiver is happy, and that's what is important.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
Let's hope some of those smiles reach the endzone.
