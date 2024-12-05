CeeDee Lamb leads NFL in unexpected wide receiver stat
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took a couple of weeks to get his legs under him at the start of the 2024 NFL season after a training camp holdout.
Once he did, Lamb returned to the elite level fans are used to seeing and reestablished himself as the Cowboys' most consistent offensive weapon outside of Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Opposing defenses are forced to build their gameplans around Lamb, but that doesn't mean you're going to stop him.
Lamb surprisingly ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver in an unexpected category: Broken tackles by a wide receiver.
Lamb has nine broken tackles, followed by Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase (7).
Several wide receivers including Charges' Ladd McConkey, AJ Brown of the Eagles, Darnell Mooney of the Falcons, Bills' Khalil Shakir, and Rams standout Puka Nacua all have six.
This is just further evidence that the Cowboys need to get the ball in Lamb's hands as often as possible.
This season, Lamb ranks second in the NFL in catches with 79, piling up 880 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He will look to add to that number against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
