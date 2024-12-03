Wholesome Eric Kendricks, DeMarvion Overshown sideline convo goes viral
The Dallas Cowboys secured a big win over the division rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving, putting the team on a two-game winning streak entering December.
Dallas had a strong effort on the defensive side of the ball, with DeMarvion Overshown having a breakout performance.
Overshown's incredible pick-six is a Play of the Year candidate, and showed just how big of a difference maker he can be when he's at the top of his game.
MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown in an MVP on and off the field
While the game is in the rearview mirror and all attention is now on the Cincinnati Bengals, a wholesome moment from the Thanksgiving showdown has gone viral.
The Cowboys shared a video with the sights and sounds of the game, but it was one moment on the sideline between Overshown and veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks that had everyone talking.
The two men give each other their flowers, while Kendricks tells Overshown he has all of the potential to be the best linebacker in the league.
That brief clip perfectly captures the brotherhood that teammates have. And by having a mentor like Kendricks, Overshown is consistently learning how to approach the game the right way.
This season, Overshown has recorded 47 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a touchdown.
The sky is the limit for the rising star, and if he continues to learn from guys like Kendricks, it's only a matter of time until he becomes an All-Pro.
