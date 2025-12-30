Jerry Jones gives honest assessment of Cowboys’ head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t a popular choice when first announced as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

With some big names available during the coaching cycle, Jerry Jones was accused of going with someone he was familiar with, rather than the best option. Not long into his tenure, however, the tone changed with Schottenheimer.

His authentic approach and infectious energy won over doubters, and the players responded well. He even guided them through offseason drama with the Micah Parsons trade and tragedy with the loss of Marshawn Kneeland.

While all that didn’t equate to a playoff berth, Jerry Jones is still pleased with his hire. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he is happy with Schottenheimer’s work as the head coach as well as his play-calling.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he is pleased with the job Brian Schottenheimer has done as head coach and offensive play-caller. He said he'd respect Schottenheimer's decision if he wanted to give up offensive play-calling, but he doesn't see that happening. "It… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2025

Would Brian Schottenheimer ever give up play-calling?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on in the first half against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Play-calling from the head coach has been an interesting topic for years in Dallas. It was a non-stop debate when Jason Garrett was in charge, with Garrett being strong-armed into giving up offensive play-calling to Scott Linehan. He later had to allow Kellen Moore to take over when he became the offensive coordinator.

Moore continued to call plays under Mike McCarthy, but eventually he moved on and McCarthy took over the duties.

Schottenheimer has never shown any interest in giving up the play-calling, and Jones said he doesn’t think that will happen. While he said he would respect such a decision, he added that Schottenheimer has worked out really well as the one calling the shots.

Where can Schottenheimer improve as a play-caller?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As good as Schottenheimer has been, he has some room to grow. The primary concern is their red zone success. Dallas scored a touchdown on just over 57% of their trips to the red zone, which was 18th in the NFL.

Far too often, they seemed content with relying on Brandon Aubrey, but as we saw in Week 17 when they were 6-of-6 on fourth-down attempts, the offense is at its best when Schottenheimer coaches with some aggressiveness.

If he can dial up that intensity and turn more drives into touchdowns, he could establish himself as one of the best play-callers in the game today.

