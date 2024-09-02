Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb on 'pitch count' for practice; should be ready for Week 1

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be on a "pitch count" to start Week 1 preparations, but is expected to be a full go for the season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Josh Sanchez

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
CeeDee Lamb is still working to get back to full speed and into playing shape after his holdout lasted through the duration of the NFL preseason, but Dallas Cowboys fans should not be concerned.

According to head coach Mike McCarthy, the star wide receiver will be on a "pitch count" aka snap count to start the week of practice.

However, he is expected to be a full go for the team's Week 1 showdown against the Cleveland Browns to kick off the 2024 NFL regular season.

"Where he needs to be? I’m impressed with where he is. You can tell where his commitment was this offseason he’s bigger, stronger," McCarthy told the media. "We have a number we want him to hit each day. I'm confident he'll be where we need to be by the end of this week."

Lamb's holdout ultimately played out in his favor.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Pro signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension that includes $100 million in guaranteed money. Lamb's $38 million signing bonus is the most ever for a wide receiver in league history.

He was working out on his own in Houston during his holdout, but the Cowboys will slowly work him up to speed in anticipation of Sunday's season opener.

Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.

