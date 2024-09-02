Cowboys' Mike McCarthy laid out a 21-game plan for team entering 2024
Week One is officially here and the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a game that actually matters when they visit the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.
For head coach Mike McCarthy his priorities for the new season were made clear when talking with reporters, emphasizing his laser-sharp focus on the 21-game plan for the season, rather than any potential distractions stemming from contract concerns.
McCarthy's comments come amidst ongoing discussions about his future with the team beyond the current season.
When questioned about the potential impact of contract negotiations on the team's weekly preparations, McCarthy was resolute in his response.
"My plan is for 21 games. We have a 21-game plan, and I laid it out today in the meeting," he stated.
This unwavering focus on the current campaign sends a powerful message to the team and the fans alike.
It reinforces the idea that McCarthy is fully invested in leading the Cowboys to success in 2024, regardless of any external noise surrounding his contract status.
While McCarthy's contract situation remains a topic of discussion, his recent statement suggests that it will not be a factor in his approach to the season.
He is committed to the 21-game plan, and his focus is squarely on leading the Cowboys to victory in each and every one of those games.
As the Cowboys embark on their 2024 campaign, McCarthy's message of focus and determination sets the tone for the team.
With a clear plan in place and a singular focus on executing it, the Cowboys are looking to make a strong run this season.
