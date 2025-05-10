Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb sends message about 'ego' after Cowboys' George Pickens trade

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb seems eager to get to work with George Pickens after the team's blockbuster trade.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb smiles while on the bench in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb smiles while on the bench in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash with the addition of wide receiver George Pickens, and everyone is now excited about what the team can accomplish during the 2025 NFL season.

Dallas gave up a 2026 third-round pick in the NFL Draft and a 2027 fifth-round selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

One player who fans have been waiting to hear from following the trade was Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb shared a cryptic message on social media about "ego" which many took as a comment about his excitement to have Pickens join the team.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Kid you not; can’t express it enough. It’s no ego here," Lamb wrote on X.

Critics of the Pickens trade point to his alleged immaturity and alleged locker room distractions, but that doesn't appear to be worrying Lamb.

As long as the two players are on the same page, everyone is going to feast.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks out of the tunnel before action against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks out of the tunnel before action against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last season, Lamb hauled in 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite playing in only 15 games. It was Lamb's third straight season with more than 100 receptions and his fourth straight year with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

With Pickens joining the offense and providing a legitimate deep threat, it's going to be exciting to see how everyone can perform with the offense opened up.

