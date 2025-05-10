CeeDee Lamb sends message about 'ego' after Cowboys' George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash with the addition of wide receiver George Pickens, and everyone is now excited about what the team can accomplish during the 2025 NFL season.
Dallas gave up a 2026 third-round pick in the NFL Draft and a 2027 fifth-round selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens and a 2026 sixth-rounder.
One player who fans have been waiting to hear from following the trade was Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's stat projection for 2025 season after George Pickens trade
Lamb shared a cryptic message on social media about "ego" which many took as a comment about his excitement to have Pickens join the team.
"Kid you not; can’t express it enough. It’s no ego here," Lamb wrote on X.
Critics of the Pickens trade point to his alleged immaturity and alleged locker room distractions, but that doesn't appear to be worrying Lamb.
MORE: Steelers GM shares Cowboys-George Pickens behind-the-scenes trade info
As long as the two players are on the same page, everyone is going to feast.
Last season, Lamb hauled in 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite playing in only 15 games. It was Lamb's third straight season with more than 100 receptions and his fourth straight year with more than 1,000 receiving yards.
With Pickens joining the offense and providing a legitimate deep threat, it's going to be exciting to see how everyone can perform with the offense opened up.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest
Cowboys nearly made much more underwhelming deal before George Pickens trade
Steelers GM shares Cowboys-George Pickens behind-the-scenes trade info
Cowboys insulted in WR duo ranking following George Pickens trade