Steelers GM shares Cowboys-George Pickens behind-the-scenes trade info
The Dallas Cowboys are making room in the wide receiver corps for Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens, who was acquired in a trade earlier this week.
Pickens comes to the Cowboys after three seasons with the Steelers filled with uncertainty both on and off the field.
Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke about the trade for the first time, revealing that Pickens did not request to be dealt.
"Steelers GM Omar Khan, speaking for the first time since trading George Pickens, says Pickens did not request a trade, but a fresh start for all parties made sense after some trade calls during the Draft didn’t result in a trade," NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.
Khan said that there was communication between everyone involved before a deal was agreed to.
“The Cowboys reached out during the week and we had some conversations internally and with George's agent (David Mulugheta). We discussed where things were with George, where they are and where things could go. We think it makes sense for everyone," Khan said via Rapoport.
Pickens, 24, comes to the Cowboys after recording 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Steelers. He now comes to Dallas with the opportunity to be the No. 2 wide receiver next to CeeDee Lamb, but he hopes that he can produce enough to warrant WR1 money during free agency next season from either the Cowboys or another team.
