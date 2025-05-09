Cowboys nearly made much more underwhelming deal before George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason earlier this week, trading two future picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.
However, it appears that deal nearly never came to fruition, and they could have made a much more underwhelming deal.
According to reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys also discussed a trade with the Baltimore Ravens for 25-year-old wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is coming off of a career-best season in 2024.
"During their pursuit of a receiver, the Cowboys also looked into a trade for Ravens WR Rashod Bateman," Schultz said on X. "Those talks didn’t go far, and Dallas ultimately struck a post-draft deal with the Steelers for George Pickens. Dallas’ search for another receiver was a months-long process."
That's not to say that Bateman has been a poor receiving target during his time in Baltimore, but rather emphasize the suprerior talkent and production that Pickens brings to Dallas instead.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bateman finished the year with 756 yards on 72 targets with 45 catches and scored nine touchdowns, which was by far his best output since his rookie season. In the two years prior, Bateman had combined for 652 yards and three touchdowns on 47 catches.
Instead, the Cowboys landed a bigger and much more physically talented receiver in Pickens, who not only sits as one of the NFL's most elite downfield threats and red zone targets but has also outperformed Bateman by nearly 1,000 yards and receiving, with just one less receiving touchdown in one fewer season. He also did so with a well below-average quarterback room during his time in Pittsburgh.
Now that production and upside comes to Dallas, where it will pair with CeeDee Lamb and give the Cowboys one of the most talented receiver duos in the NFL.
