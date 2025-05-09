CeeDee Lamb's stat projection for 2025 season after George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a massive acquisition earlier this week when the team traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
However, even with the addition of Pickens, the Cowboys' number one option for the next decade should be CeeDee Lamb.
RELATED: George Pickens eager to play with CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb will be the heartbeat of this team and the biggest reason the Cowboys will have any success on the offensive side of the ball.
Recently, Underdog released the over/under on how many receiving yards Lamb will have this upcoming season.
Underdog has Lamb's current number at 1,149,5 yards. Lamb has gone over that total in the past three seasons. However, the oddsmakers may feel the addition of Pickens will lower Lamb's season total.
If anything, another weapon should make Lamb a better option to have the best numbers in his entire career.
The Cowboys have a lot to prove this season after the way this past season came to a disappointing conclusion.
This team is still going to be throwing the football a lot. A healthy Lamb could easily eclipse 1,500 yards this season, if everything goes to plan.
Is this a free money bet? I'm not a betting professional, so I can't give you an actual answer. However, one should expect Lamb to continue to be one of the top receivers in the game.
