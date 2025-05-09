Cowboys Country

Cowboys insulted in WR duo ranking following George Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys still aren't getting the respect they deserve.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs upfield after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs upfield after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys left the NFL draft with one of the worst receiving corps in the league. This week, they rectified that by adding George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, they suddenly find themselves boasting one of the top 10 wide receiver duos in the NFL with Pickens joining CeeDee Lamb. On one hand, it's impressive that they were able to change that narrative. On the other, they're still not getting the respect they deserve.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has Dallas as the No. 6 receiving duo, but Knox is penalizing Dallas for a potential bust factor surrounding Pickens.

"We're placing Dallas' new pairing right near the middle of our list. On paper, Pickens and Lamb have the makings of an elite duo. However, this new partnership does carry some bust potential." — Knox, Bleacher Report

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Knox said Pickens has had inconsistent performances in his career, which is somewhat misleading since he had 900 yards despite missing three games in 2024. He also had to deal with some uncertainty at quarterback throughout his career, with most of his production coming with Kenny Pickett under center.

That hasn't been the case for the teams ahead of them with the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Cincinnati Bengals all boasting far better quarterback play than Pickens has had. The same is true for Lamb, who had 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns while primarily working with Cooper Rush in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rams duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams isn't being questioned even with Adams taking a step back last season, while also being nearly 33 years old. It's also interesting that the Minnesota Vikings came in second despite Jordan Addison never topping 1,000 yards.

Of course, that's always been the case with the Cowboys. They're always going to have to be several steps ahead of anyone else to get the respect they deserve. Perhaps this trade will provide that, especially if Dak Prescott can stay healthy and finally give Pickens someone who can maximize his talent.

