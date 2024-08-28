Will CeeDee Lamb be on snap count in return? Cowboys star gives answer
CeeDee Lamb is back. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver officially rejoined his teammates and returned to practice after putting ink to paper and signing his four-year, $136 million contract extension.
Lamb can now turn his attention the regular season which the Cowboys open on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
While Lamb is back with the team, there are concerns about his conditioning and questions about whether he will be in game shape despite going through workouts in Houston.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb talks Cowboys training camp holdout, historic new deal
Lamb missed all of the team's offseason workouts, so they have to trust he was working to stay in shape.
When speaking to the media after his first practice since signing his historic deal, Lamb was asked whether he would be able to play a full game and he gave a very direct answer.
If Lamb is true to his word, that is great news for the Cowboys offense and Dak Prescott to start the year. Lamb is obviously a key piece to the offense and his production cannot be replaced.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He'll be looking to repeat that production this year.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
