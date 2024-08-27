NFL Network host ethers Cowboys franchise over recent success (VIDEO)
The Dallas Cowboys and the fanbase got some joyous news on Monday. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a new four-year deal that makes him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Fans quickly took to social media in celebration, while the franchise is also celebrating finally getting this deal done.
However, some feel this is just another massive deal that isn't going to result in postseason success.
Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt tried to rain on the parade of Lamb's new deal with a wild rant on the show.
Brandt mentioned that the Cowboys' signing players to massive contracts has been the franchise's Super Bowl for the last few decades.
It's no secret that the Cowboys haven't had much postseason success in the last 25 years, and Brandt's comments seemingly hinted at one of the reasons being all of these massive contracts that have been given out.
Before the news of Lamb's new deal, the speculation around those close to the organization had always been that a deal would get done.
However, once again, it feels that this continued to drag on and that the Cowboys may have paid more than they would have had to a few months ago.
Yes, keeping your top players is essential, but can the franchise build a roster that will see postseason success? Time will tell.
