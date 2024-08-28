CeeDee Lamb talks Cowboys training camp holdout, historic new deal
It's a great time to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. The CeeDee Lamb drama finally reached its conclusion with the All-Pro wide receiver inking a historic four-year, $136 million contract extension.
Lamb's new deal includes $100 million in guarantees, and an NFL record $38 million signing bonus for a wide receiver.
The contract makes the Cowboys' No. 1 pass catcher the NFL's second-highest paid non-quarterback.
WATCH: CeeDee Lamb appears at first practice after signing new deal
After putting pen to paper, Lamb wasted no time and immediately rejoined his teammates. The star wide receiver joined the team on the field for his first practice of the year at The Star.
Lamb also spent time walking through the team facilities and receiving warm welcomes from everyone in the building, including Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones, who greeted Lamb with a hug.
Lamb also spoke to reporters and shed some light on his mental state during the training camp holdout and what it is like to now be a $136 million man.
"It wasn't pleasurable at all," Lamb told Nick Eatman of the team's official website. "I can count on my two hands how many times I told my agent I'm ready to be out there. I know he kind of got tired of hearing it."
As for his new deal, Lamb is understandably ecstatic.
"Quite honestly, it's still surreal to me," Lamb added. "A great moment. Obviously I'm happy for myself and my family. I appreciate the Jones family. Shoutout to my agent for getting it done. It was long, it was a process, but we're here now. I'm back home. I'm ready to score some more touchdowns, I know that."
MORE: CeeDee Lamb sends video message to Cowboys fans after return to team
And Cowboys fans couldn't be happier to have him back.
If Lamb lives up to his words and scores "some more touchdowns," the non-stop offseason drama will be worth every second.
Lamb says that he is ready to suit up for the team's season opener, we'll just have to see just how in shape he is and whether the team ultimately puts him on a snap count.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Ink to Paper: CeeDee Lamb officially signs contract extension
Fans Rejoice: Best Cowboys fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb deal
Hater Alert: NFL Network host ethers Cowboys franchise over recent success
Cowgirls: Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie