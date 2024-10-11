CeeDee Lamb will be back to his All-Pro form against the Detroit Lions
CeeDee Lamb hasn’t had the start to the season many Dallas Cowboys fans expected after signing a contract extension that made him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. While his numbers are decent, they haven't reached the All-Pro level he displayed last year.
The Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the Detroit Lions gives Lamb a prime opportunity to prove why he deserves to be considered the best wide receiver in the league.
If history is bound to repeat itself, then CeeDee Lamb is set to torch the Detroit Lions on Sunday. In two games against the Lions, Lamb has racked up 17 catches for 297 yards and a touchdown.
The bulk of those numbers came last season when Lamb had a career day, hauling in 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown.
The Detroit Lions have allowed over 100 receiving yards to three different players this season—Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, and Cooper Kupp—who, respectfully, aren't on the same level as CeeDee Lamb in terms of top tier wide receivers in the NFL.
The Cowboys will need CeeDee Lamb to step up, not only by improving his play but also by adjusting his attitude and posture, if they hope to beat the Detroit Lions and avoid any more speculation on his relationship with Dak Prescott.
Given Lamb’s track record against the Lions, this is the perfect opportunity for him to dominate in a game that’s poised to be a shootout.
