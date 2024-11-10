Cooper Rush confirms Cowboys are in 'must-win' situation in Week 10
Dak Prescott is done for the season which means the remainder of the Dallas Cowboys 2024 campaign is in the hands of Cooper Rush. Thankfully, he's no stranger to starting, and has proven capable of giving his team a chance.
Minutes ahead of the Week 10 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, Rush spoke with CBS' Tracy Wolfson and said he felt excited to be able to make his first start since 2022. As Wolfson reminded him, that start was against the Eagles, and it ended in a 26-17 win for Philly.
MORE: Micah Parsons to make much anticipated return in Week 10 against Eagles
This time around, Rush knows Dallas can't afford to lose. They come into the game with a record of 3-5 and when Wolfson asked him if this was a "must-win" game, he confirmed it by saying they have "got to get to 4-5, yep."
That loss to Philly two seasons ago was the only defeat Rush has suffered as the starter in his career. The long-time backup has made six starts for the Cowboys, leading them to a record of 5-1.
In 2022, he replaced Prescott who suffered a broken thumb in the opening week loss. Dallas won his first four starts, which included wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals who were in the Super Bowl the previous year.
This week, the 3-5 Cowboy look to keep their season alive and a loss would not only drop them to 3-6. While 4-5 would be tough to overcome, a loss would feel like the final nail in the coffin.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10