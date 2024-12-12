Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas steals a page from Eagles’ book
Losing in Week 14 was upsetting for the Dallas Cowboys, especially since they had an opportunity to win slip through their fingers. The one positive from such a loss is that it improves their draft position.
As their record stands now, Dallas is slotted at No. 12 overall, which is where they happened to land Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft.
That selection originally belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles, who moved up from DeVonta Smith. This time, they channel their division rivals by taking a player from their pipeline school.
Round 1: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Dallas loves drafting linebackers in Round 1 and the success they found with Parsons will only give them more confidence in targeting Jalon Walker. He will also give them another versatile weapon capable of playing off-ball linebacker as well as rushing the quarterback.
Walker is still raw but his talent is off the charts. As a rookie, the Cowboys can lean on him to help fill in for DeMarvion Overshown who suffered a terrible knee injury last week. Once Overshown is healthy, they would have one of the most feared defenses in the NFL.
Dallas hasn’t typically drafted players from UGA, whereas the Eagles have. That’s paid off for them and it’s time the Cowboys start looking at one of the most dominant defensive programs in the nation.
Round 2: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Rico Dowdle has been one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past few weeks. He’s kept their offense moving but if he were to go down with an injury, there’s no one else they can lean on.
That’s why they go for TreVeyon Henderson in Round 2. The Ohio State runnning back is used to working in a split backfield and has the skill to be a 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL. Pairing him with Dowdle (assuming he’s re-signed) would vastly improve their ground game in 2025.
Round 3: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Osa Odighizuwa is scheduled for free agency in 2025 and while he’s not a star player, he’s likely going to receive more attention than expected. Similar to Tyler Biadasz, that could lead to him earning more than the Cowboys are willing to pay.
Thankfully, they land a suitable replacement in Round 3 in Derrick Harmon. The Oregon defender stands 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, giving him plenty of size to absorb punishment at the NFL level. He’s a three-down player who can defend against the run but also generates pressure up the middle.
Mazi Smith has finally started to come along, and putting him and Harmon together will give Dallas a massive interior.
