Mike McCarthy validates resume of new UNC coach Bill Belichick
With Mike McCarthy entering the season without a contract beyond 2024, there’s been a lot of speculation about his potential successor as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
One of the most popular names has been Bill Belichick, who has six Super Bowl wins in his career. Jerry Jones even threw gas on those flames when he stated that Belichick was a friend and someone he could work with.
MORE: Did Jerry Jones send a shot at special teams coach John Fassel?
That’s no longer in the cards, however, with news breaking Wednesday that Belichick would be taking a job in the NCAA with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Naturally, McCarthy was asked about the move since Belichick is no longer a threat to his job. He avoided his own job security while praising Belichick’s ability to coach anywhere.
Dallas has won two of their past three games and should have made it three in a row if not for a special teams blunder in Week 14. That’s led to renewed hope for McCarthy to return in 2025.
Adding this Belichick news also limits the coaching pool, which doesn’t hurt his chances either.
