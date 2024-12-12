Cowboys Country

Mike McCarthy validates resume of new UNC coach Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is joining the North Carolina Tar Heels and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is a fan of the hire.

Randy Gurzi

Bill Belichick Mike McCarthy
Bill Belichick Mike McCarthy / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Mike McCarthy entering the season without a contract beyond 2024, there’s been a lot of speculation about his potential successor as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

One of the most popular names has been Bill Belichick, who has six Super Bowl wins in his career. Jerry Jones even threw gas on those flames when he stated that Belichick was a friend and someone he could work with.

MORE: Did Jerry Jones send a shot at special teams coach John Fassel?

That’s no longer in the cards, however, with news breaking Wednesday that Belichick would be taking a job in the NCAA with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Naturally, McCarthy was asked about the move since Belichick is no longer a threat to his job. He avoided his own job security while praising Belichick’s ability to coach anywhere.

Dallas has won two of their past three games and should have made it three in a row if not for a special teams blunder in Week 14. That’s led to renewed hope for McCarthy to return in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Adding this Belichick news also limits the coaching pool, which doesn’t hurt his chances either.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Jason Kelce insults the entire state of Texas during Cowboys vs Bengals pregame

Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft

4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft

Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News