Cowboys target star RB in new mock draft despite Rico Dowdle emergence
The Dallas Cowboys have found recent success in the running game thanks to new RB1 Rico Dowdle.
On Thanksgiving, Dowdle had a career game with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard game of his career, and the first 100-yard game for a Cowboys running back in 26 games.
Despite his recent success, some people still think the Cowboys need to focus on running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
Plenty of people believe the Cowboys should target Boise State sensation Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, has said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
A recent mock draft seems to agree.
"No. 13. Dallas Cowboys 5-7," The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer said. "Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (5-9, 215 pounds). The Cowboys will channel their pick of Ezekiel Elliott for another top feature back. Jeanty is the complete package to clean up all their running and receiving limitations at the position."
This sesaon, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
There is no denying Jeanty has the potential to be a star at the next level, but the emergence of Dowdle does give the Cowboys more flexibility with the pick, so it will be interesting to see which direction they ultimately choose to go.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
