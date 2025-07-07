Cowboys already predicted to ditch George Pickens for 17-TD WR
The Dallas Cowboys swung one of the biggest trades of the offseason back in May, acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickens is expected to comprise one of the NFL's most lethal receiving duos along with CeeDee Lamb, which could give the Cowboys a wildly explosive offense in 2025 so long as Dak Prescott remains healthy.
Here is the catch, though: Pickens only has one year left on his contract, so Dallas may not be able to re-sign him next March. The Cowboys are already cash-strapped as it is and haven't even extended Micah Parsons yet, so Pickens may ultimately prove too rich for Dallas' blood.
As a result, some are already speculating potential replacements for Pickens, and Jerry Trotta of The Landry Hat has identified a tantalizing option: Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams.
The general expectation is that Williams — who led the ACC with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2024 and has accumulated 17 throughout his collegiate career — will be a first-round draft pick next spring, and Trotta has the Cowboys landing him at No. 20.
"While the 5'11" Williams doesn't have Pickens' size, he is among the cleanest route runners in the country," Trotta wrote. "He placed in the 94th percentile in separation rate against single coverage last season, per Pro Football Focus. The Tigers' star on the shifty side, but that didn't stop him from hauling in 58 percent of his contested targets in 2024. His ability to play outside and in the slot will allow the Cowboys to move CeeDee Lamb all around the line of scrimmage, which is when he's at his best."
Williams hauled in 75 receptions for 904 yards last season, averaging a modest 12.1 yards per catch. His versatility should allow him to develop into a heck of a playmaker on the NFL level, and while he may not possess the prototypical elite receiver archetype, his savvy should pay dividends.
It would truly be a shame if Dallas lost Pickens after just one year, though.
