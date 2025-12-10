Cowboys have overlooked passing game edge from CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top passing attack in the NFL. They enter Week 15 with 3,581 yards passing with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way.

Pickens, who has played in three more games than Lamb, is first on the team with 1,179 yards receiving. Lamb is next with 865 yards as both players should end the season with more than 1,000 yards.

As impressive as they’ve been at racking up the yardage, there’s some hidden numbers that make their work even more impressive. According to The 33rd Team, Pickens and Lamb lead the NFL in yards gained due to drawing defensive pass interference. Pickens has picked up an additional 120 yards while Lamb has gained 114 through penalties.

Most DPI yards drawn on targets through Week 14:



George Pickens - 120

CeeDee Lamb - 114

Marvin Harrison Jr. - 105

Marquise Brown - 99

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 80 pic.twitter.com/3PWypPvbpa — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 10, 2025

It’s rare to have two players capable of being No. 1 targets on the same roster, but Dallas has that luxury. They’re also both so physically dominant that defenders often resort to trying to get physical, which is working in the Cowboys’ favor.

George Pickens needs to rebound in Week 15

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

As good as Pickens has been for the Cowboys, he’s coming off his worst performance of the season. Against the Detroit Lions, he had just 37 yards on five receptions.

This led to plenty of criticism, with some saying it’s the reason that the Cowboys shouldn’t sign him long-term. While Pickens had his share of issues during his three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this feels like an overreaction to one bad game.

The front office seems to agree, with Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer both defending Pickens after the game.

That said, Pickens needs a bounce back game and Week 15 won’t be easy for him to achieve that. The Minnesota Vikings are fourth in the NFL in passing yards surrendered, which will make it that much more impressive if he gets back on track.

