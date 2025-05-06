Cowboys could trade for former Steelers running back
The Dallas Cowboys will need to make some changes to the running back room this season after Rico Dowdle signed with the Carolina Panthers.
The team brought in a number of different players through free agency and the draft to fill the void, but there's a chance the Cowboys could look to make a trade to find their top running back.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox lists the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris.
"Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to lead with the ground game, so there might be no such thing as having too much running back depth. However, there is a scenario in which the Chargers could be willing to trade running back Najee Harris, whom they signed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal in free agency," Knox wrote.
"... The Dallas Cowboys could also be interested in Harris. They added former starters Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in free agency before drafting Jaydon Blue in Round 5, but none of them are surefire starters. Adding Harris to that mix would be sensible."
The Chargers brought Harris in for a reason, so he likely won't be available. That being said, if Hampton has a great offseason and emerges as the clear-cut starter, it could prompt the team to move Harris, and the Cowboys could provide a home for him.
