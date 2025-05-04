New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching
It's been more than a week since the 2025 NFL Draft wrapped up, and people are still raving about the Dallas Cowboys' value on Day 2. With Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel, Dallas was able to land two first-round talents on Day 2 that could contribute immediately.
Dallas kicked off rookie minicamp this weekend at The Star in Frisco and the rookie class has been living up to expectations.
One player who has stood out is Ezeiruaku, who was specifically pointed out by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
According to Joseph Hoyt of ALL DLLS, Ezeiruaku was mentioned by Schottenheimer for his "intentionality" and the way he has " been 'hanging on every word' of [defensive line] coach Aaron Whitecotton."
Being coachable is an easy way to catch the attention of the staff and fall into their good graces. Going from college to the pros is a big step for anyone regardless of where you were drafted, so soaking in all of the knowledge being given to you will go a long way.
There are high hopes for the Cowboys pass rush with Ezeiruaku joining Micah Parsons off of the edge, and he's putting in the work to make sure he'll be ready to go from Day 1.
During his final season at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, a whopping 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
