Cowboys 'Day 3 gem' expected to compete for starting role by midseason

The Dallas Cowboys landed one of the best value picks on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has been named a "gem" who could compete for a starting job.

Josh Sanchez

Texas Longhorns star running back Jaydon Blue participates in the vertical jump during Texas' Pro Day.
Texas Longhorns star running back Jaydon Blue participates in the vertical jump during Texas' Pro Day. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have received strong praise for the value they were able to find throughout the 2025 NFL Draft, from the first round until the final round.

On Day 3, the team finally addressed the running back position and landed two impact players in Jaydon Blue of the Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers standout Phil Mafah.

While both could contribute during their rookie seasons, Blue is getting most of the hype.

Chad Reuter shared his top Day 3 picks who could compete for starter snaps as rookies, and Blue topped the list.

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cowboys might begin the year with starting reps going to veteran backs ﻿﻿Javonte Williams﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Miles Sanders﻿﻿, but Blue should have a chance to be the guy for the Blue-and-Silver by midseason," Reuter wrote.

"The Texas product's home run-hitting ability as a runner and receiver makes it imperative that he's on the field."

During his final season at Texas, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and six touchdowns.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue runs the ball in to score a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue runs the ball in to score a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pairing Blue with seventh-round pick Phil Mafah out of Clemson, who is more of a bruiser, provides an intriguing one-two punch for Dallas out of the backfield.

The team also has veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the revamped running back room, though Sanders could be on the roster bubble after the additions of Blue and Mafah in the draft.

