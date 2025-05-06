Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys rookie Jay Toia plans to be a ‘destructive’ force

The Dallas Cowboys might have finally found their nose tackle.

Randy Gurzi

UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t waste a single pick during the 2025 NFL Draft, finding talent until the very final round.

One of the selections made during the seventh round comes in with a lot of promise, largely due to the position he plays. Jay Toia, a nose tackle out of UCLA, has the frame necessary to shut down the run at 6-foot-2 and 345 pounds. He also has the character head coach Brian Schottenheimer desires.

Described as a selfless teammate, Toia was voted team captain at UCLA. He never shied away from doing the dirty work that allowed others to shine. That’s something he plans on doing at the next level as well.

UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia fights off a block by Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia fights off a block by Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Toia said he expects “destruction” to be the standard from the defensive line.

"I mean, I feel like just the standard of being a D lineman [is], you know, coming in and just destruction all over the line of scrimmage," he said from rookie minicamp according to DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker.

He’s also modeling his game after some of the best nose tackles in the league.

"Vita Vea and Dexter Lawrence, for sure. I would say they're similar, but different. I feel like Vita just causes havoc throughout the whole game, but I feel like Dexter Lawrence has a little finesse in his game."

UCLA nose tackle Jay Toia pressures Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jackson Stratton
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia pressures Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jackson Stratton / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Toia doesn’t need to make the same impact Vea or Lawrence do in order to be successful in Dallas. All they need is a consistent run-stuffer, something they’ve lacked for years.

That said, it doesn’t hurt to set the goal even higher.

