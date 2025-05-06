Dallas Cowboys rookie Jay Toia plans to be a ‘destructive’ force
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t waste a single pick during the 2025 NFL Draft, finding talent until the very final round.
One of the selections made during the seventh round comes in with a lot of promise, largely due to the position he plays. Jay Toia, a nose tackle out of UCLA, has the frame necessary to shut down the run at 6-foot-2 and 345 pounds. He also has the character head coach Brian Schottenheimer desires.
Described as a selfless teammate, Toia was voted team captain at UCLA. He never shied away from doing the dirty work that allowed others to shine. That’s something he plans on doing at the next level as well.
Toia said he expects “destruction” to be the standard from the defensive line.
"I mean, I feel like just the standard of being a D lineman [is], you know, coming in and just destruction all over the line of scrimmage," he said from rookie minicamp according to DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker.
He’s also modeling his game after some of the best nose tackles in the league.
"Vita Vea and Dexter Lawrence, for sure. I would say they're similar, but different. I feel like Vita just causes havoc throughout the whole game, but I feel like Dexter Lawrence has a little finesse in his game."
Toia doesn’t need to make the same impact Vea or Lawrence do in order to be successful in Dallas. All they need is a consistent run-stuffer, something they’ve lacked for years.
That said, it doesn’t hurt to set the goal even higher.
