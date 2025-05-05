Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their rookie minicamp on Sunday, giving the coaching staff their first glance at their 2025 rookies.
Early results from the practices have been positive, with the players sharing their excitement over the energy provided by the coaching staff. The players have also been impressed with one another, with Jaydon Blue calling it an "honor" to share the room with Tyler Booker.
The team will take some time off now, with mandatory minicamps beginning June 10. That's when the real work starts and coaches begin to work on the 53-man roster. While there's still plenty of time left, let's take an early look at how that roster could look to start the season.
Dallas Cowboys offense
Quarterback (3)
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
Will Grier
Running Back (4)
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
Phil Mafah
Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver (6)
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin
Jonathan Mingo
Ryan Flournoy
Traeshon Holden
Tight End (3)
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Offensive Line (9)
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Smith
Cooper Beebe
Tyler Booker
Terence Steele
Asim Richards
Ajani Cornelius
T.J. Bass
Brock Hoffman
The main surprise on offense is undrafted rookie Traeshon Holden making the cut at wide receiver. He edges out Jalen Brooks, which won't be easy. Holden has the right attitude, and he has experience with wide receivers coach Junior Adams, which gives him the edge.
Deuce Vaughn is another player who gets edged out by a rookie. Seventh-round pick Phil Mafah is a bulldozer who can dominate in short-yardage situations. Vaughn was a great story, but he hasn't taken advantage of the opportunities to this point. Also gone is Miles Sanders, who wasn't impressive the past two years in Carolina.
Dallas Cowboys defense
Defensive Line
Micah Parsons
Osa Odighizuwa
Mazi Smith
Dante Fowler Jr.
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Sam Williams
Marshawn Kneeland
Solomon Thomas
Jay Toia
Linebackers (5)
Kenneth Murray
Marist Liufau
Damone Clark
Shemar James
Jack Sanborn
DeMarvion Overshown (PUP)
Cornerbacks (6)
Trevon Diggs
DaRon Bland
Caelen Carson
Shavon Revel
Kaiir Elam
C.J. Goodwin
Josh Butler (PUP)
Safeties (5)
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell
Juanyeh Thomas
Defensively, the Cowboys start with two players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Josh Butler and DeMarvion Overshown have both made great progress, but Week 1 would be too optimistic for their return. That helps Kaiir Elam make the cut, for now. Once Butler is back, he's likely gone. As for Overshown, it won't be as easy a decision, but they don't have to make that now.
On the defensive line, they have a lot of talent. So much that offseason addition Payton Turner doesn't make it, due to the depth and versatility of the group. Rookie Jay Toia begins as the backup nose tackle, but don't be surprised to see him force his way onto the field often.
Special Teams (3)
Brandon Aubrey
Bryan Anger
Trent Sieg
One of the best special teams units in the game, the Cowboys will again turn to Brandon Aubrey at kicker, Bryan Anger at punter, and Trent Sieg as the long snapper.
They'll also feature KaVontae Turpin as their primary returner. All are among the best at what they do, which is why there hasn't been a chance in some time.
