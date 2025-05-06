Dallas Cowboys ‘disrespected’ rookie receiver puts NFL on notice
It was surprising to see the Dallas Cowboys go through the entire 2025 NFL Draft without selecting a wide receiver.
Considered one of their greatest needs, Dallas didn’t adequately address the position in free agency either, which opens the door for a competition. Jalen Tolbert is currently the favorite for the WR2 spot, but with a new coaching staff in place, anything can happen.
MORE: What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
That’s why Oregon’s Traeshon Holden was eager to sign with Dallas after going undrafted. Not only did he see an opening, but the team’s new staff includes his former receiver coach, Junior Adams.
Holden, who was one of the top wideouts to go undrafted, is known for being a hard worker and has always produced at a high level. Despite this, speed was a concern for the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder.
He doesn’t believe that should have kept him out of the draft, which is why he feels “disrespected” and is ready to prove the NFL made a mistake in ignoring him.
“I’ve always been the type to just work hard, but I feel disrespected," Holden said via Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports. "So now it’s time to make it happen."
MORE: Ex-NFL coach downplays concern about Cowboys' first-round draft pick's 'weakness'
Holden said he believes he’s one of the best receivers in the draft, and he’s ready to prove that to everyone.
Dallas has a long history of success with undrafted free agents, so Holden is in the right place to make good on his promise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
ADVERTISING
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching