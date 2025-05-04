Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense

The Dallas Cowboys could see a new tight end of theirs make a run for an unlikely roster spot.

Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather scores a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys have a number of players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster despite not being one of the team's picks during the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of those players is Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who was named as the undrafted free agent to watch for the Cowboys by The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner.

"A raw tight end with interesting traits, Fairweather (6-3, 242 with 34 1/2-inch arms and an 83 5/8-inch wingspan) was one of the longest skill players in the draft," Baumgardner wrote.

"He plays with natural leverage as a blocker and has the length to be a factor in the run game and pass protection, should his technique improve."

Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Fairweather failed to catch for more than 500 yards during any of his five seasons in college. He was at Florida International from 2020-22 before transferring to Auburn, where he played in his final two seasons.

The Cowboys have some uncertainty at the tight end position as Jake Ferguson enters the final season of his rookie deal.

Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather runs the 40-yard dash during Auburn Tigers football pro day.
The team doesn't have much depth beyond Ferguson at tight end.

Luke Schoonmaker, a former second-round pick, has just 35 catches in 34 career games, so there is an opportunity for someone to emerge as a top contributor at the position.

Fairweather adds some intrigue to the tight end position battle, as he is likely fighting for a roster spot alongside Princeton Fant, Tyler Neville, Brevyn Spann-Ford and John Stephens Jr.

Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Martel Hight breaks up a pass intend for Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather
