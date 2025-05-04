Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
The Dallas Cowboys have a number of players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster despite not being one of the team's picks during the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of those players is Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who was named as the undrafted free agent to watch for the Cowboys by The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner.
"A raw tight end with interesting traits, Fairweather (6-3, 242 with 34 1/2-inch arms and an 83 5/8-inch wingspan) was one of the longest skill players in the draft," Baumgardner wrote.
"He plays with natural leverage as a blocker and has the length to be a factor in the run game and pass protection, should his technique improve."
Fairweather failed to catch for more than 500 yards during any of his five seasons in college. He was at Florida International from 2020-22 before transferring to Auburn, where he played in his final two seasons.
The Cowboys have some uncertainty at the tight end position as Jake Ferguson enters the final season of his rookie deal.
The team doesn't have much depth beyond Ferguson at tight end.
Luke Schoonmaker, a former second-round pick, has just 35 catches in 34 career games, so there is an opportunity for someone to emerge as a top contributor at the position.
Fairweather adds some intrigue to the tight end position battle, as he is likely fighting for a roster spot alongside Princeton Fant, Tyler Neville, Brevyn Spann-Ford and John Stephens Jr.
