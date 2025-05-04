Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
The Dallas Cowboys have had an interesting offseason, to say the least.
They waited until the final minutes of Mike McCarthy's tenure to expire before deciding to move on at head coach. They then held an odd search, which focused on people they were familiar with. In the end, Brian Schottenheimer was the choice, a decision met with skepticism.
Since taking over, however, Schottenheimer has won over the local media. He's displayed a clear vision and is adding players with "high character." There was even a lot of excitement over the way he and his staff worked with their rookie class during this weekend's rookie minicamp.
While that's led to a change of tune for those who follow the team, the national outlook remains bleak. That's evident by a recent piece from Bleacher Report's Mo Moton, who named the biggest offseason loser in every division.
In the NFC East, he picked Dallas, stating they added a "far less accomplished" coach, who could be considered a downgrade.
"One can argue that the Cowboys downgraded from McCarthy to a far less accomplished replacement in Brian Schottenheimer, who will be a full-time head coach for the first time in his career."
Moton argues that they lost their top running back, Rico Dowdle, and didn't do enough to replace him. He believes the lack of ground game and the inexperience at head coach could negate the gains made from the return of Dak Prescott.
"If quarterback Dak Prescott avoids the injury bug, the Cowboys should be a better team than last year's group with backup signal-caller Cooper Rush under center. However, he may not have much help from the ground game, and his inexperienced head coach will need to find an offensive balance."
Until the Cowboys prove the doubters wrong, these are the arguments they're going to hear. Coach Schotty knows this, and he's intent on making his mark.
