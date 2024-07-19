Stephen Jones provides update on Dak Prescott’s contract negotiations
There's never a shortage of storylines to follow with the Dallas Cowboys but the one that's gotten the most attention this offseason is the lingering contract extension for Dak Prescott. The 2023 runner-up in MVP voting is coming off his best season as a pro and is also entering the final year of the extension he signed in 2021.
As was the case during those negotiations, things have moved slowly between Dak and the front office. Recently, the quarterback said there had been "conversations," but added that he leaves things in the hands of his agent.
The brass now chimed in as their chief operating officer, Stephen Jones, gave an update while speaking on The Athletic's Scoop City Podcast.
"When you start stacking them up like that, you know, it's a challenge," he said. "It's not that it's not doable, but you certainly got to have some give and take if you want to do that. I know the Vikings there with Jefferson when they made that inordinate deal at the receiver spot. You know, they don't have one player on their team other than Jefferson making over $20 million.” — Stephen Jones, via Dianna Russini
A couple of interesting nuggets can be found in this statement from Jones. First, he said there needs to be "give and take," which appears to be his way of trying to use the media to tell Prescott's camp they need to be willing to budge. He then points out that teams such as the Minnesota Vikings who just signed Justin Jefferson to a mammoth deal have more cap space.
He not only mentioned the Vikings' lack of big contracts but then named players who have cashed in with Dallas — starting with Prescott. This tactic isn't new to the Jones family as they've said in the past that paying a quarterback limits them in free agency.
What Jones didn't do was mention the teams who have signed their quarterback as well as other players. The Kansas City Chiefs paid Chris Jones despite Patrick Mahomes having a lucrative deal. There's also the Philadelphia Eagles who paid Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith but still signed Bryce Huff and Saquon Barkley in free agency. And let's not get started on the Cleveland Browns who have built a deep roster despite paying Deshaun Watson an ill-advised $230 million contract.
Teams that want to pay their players can get creative with the cap and make it work. The Jones family is trying to save money and eventually, it's going to cost them on the field.
