Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
It has been extremely difficult for Dallas Cowboys fans to stay positive after the team's 3-3 start to the season.
An in-season turnaround seems unlikely, and the only thing that would bring joy to the fanbase would be Jerry Jones stepping down as general manager, Mike McCarthy getting fired midseason, and the two coordinators being dismissed along with him.
MORE: Cowboys fans suggest crowdfunding ‘Fire Jerry’ plane banner
Fans got their hopes up when they heard that a Dallas head coach was getting fired, only to find out it wasn’t from the Cowboys organization—it was the Dallas Wings, who fired Latricia Trammell.
Dallas Cowboys fans may need to wait until the offseason for any positive news regarding the roster or the potential firing of Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff.
As for Jerry Jones stepping down, fans certainly shouldn't expect it to happen anytime soon. When he eventually leaves his role, it will likely only be due to his passing, as he shows no signs of voluntarily relinquishing control of the team.
