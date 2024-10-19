Cowboys Country

Cowboys fans suggest crowdfunding ‘Fire Jerry’ plane banner

Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with owner and general manager Jerry Jones and want their voices to be heard in a hilarious way.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-3 heading into the bye week and are just one game out of first place in the NFC East. But everyone is frustrated.

Dallas has had multiple embarrassing losses at home and the team's glaring weaknesses are issues that everyone in Cowboys Nation has been pointing out for the entire offseason.

Fans point to Jerry Jones as the main issue holding the team back.

Following a loss to the New Orleans Saints, one fan showed up to The Star with a "Fire the GM, Jerry," and now fans want to go one step further following the loss to the Detroit Lions.

On the Cowboys subreddit, a fan hilariously called for Cowboys Nation to come together to crowdfund a "Fire Jerry" sign to fly over the team facility or AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys fan watches the game against the Cleveland Browns. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"We should do this to troll Jerry," the fan suggested while referencing a recent attempt by West Virginia fans to do the same to fire head football coach Neal Brown.

Everyone knows Jerry would just close the roof of the stadium.

Another fan joked Cowboys Nation should crowdfund a group of hackers to send a message on the big screen at AT&T Stadium.

Of course, none of this will actually happen, but it highlights the frustration fans have had for years.

Unfortunately, Jerry doesn't seem interested in listening to anyone.

