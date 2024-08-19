Cowboys Country

Cowboys receiver takes massive leap forward after second preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys may have found another weapon for Dak Prescott in the passing game.

Tyler Reed

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys desperately need help from their wide receiving unit.

With CeeDee Lamb currently sitting out until a new contract is agreed upon, the offense has just one receiver who has proven he belongs on the field, and that is Brandin Cooks. Players like Jalen Brooks and Jalen Tolbert are hoping to fill the holes in the receiver room.

However, on Saturday night, it was Racey McMath who showed that he was hungry for more playing time.

McMath puts Week 1 preseason performance in rearview mirror

McMath's performance on Saturday night is the perfect example of the saying practice makes perfect.

The former LSU star has been putting in the work during camp; however, in the first preseason game against the Rams, McMath struggled to hang on to the football. But drops were a thing of the past as McMath ended up having the highest rating of any Cowboys offensive player in their second preseason game, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF.)

In Saturday's 27-12 victory, McMath finished with 54 receiving yards on three receptions while being targeted just three times. McMath is looking to resurrect his career in Dallas, and a performance like this is the perfect momentum builder to give the receiver a great chance of making the roster.

Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

