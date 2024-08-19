Cowboys receiver takes massive leap forward after second preseason game
The Dallas Cowboys desperately need help from their wide receiving unit.
With CeeDee Lamb currently sitting out until a new contract is agreed upon, the offense has just one receiver who has proven he belongs on the field, and that is Brandin Cooks. Players like Jalen Brooks and Jalen Tolbert are hoping to fill the holes in the receiver room.
However, on Saturday night, it was Racey McMath who showed that he was hungry for more playing time.
MORE: Cowboys top graded players against the Raiders include several bubble players
McMath puts Week 1 preseason performance in rearview mirror
McMath's performance on Saturday night is the perfect example of the saying practice makes perfect.
The former LSU star has been putting in the work during camp; however, in the first preseason game against the Rams, McMath struggled to hang on to the football. But drops were a thing of the past as McMath ended up having the highest rating of any Cowboys offensive player in their second preseason game, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF.)
MORE: Cowboys stock risers and fallers for players on the roster bubble after week 2
In Saturday's 27-12 victory, McMath finished with 54 receiving yards on three receptions while being targeted just three times. McMath is looking to resurrect his career in Dallas, and a performance like this is the perfect momentum builder to give the receiver a great chance of making the roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Q&A: Micah Parsons talks respect for military, giving back, preparing for season, and video games
How Did We Do? Cowboys stock risers and fallers for players on the roster bubble after week 2
Takeaways: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
Rookie Making Impact: Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children