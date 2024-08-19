Cowboys top graded players against the Raiders include several bubble players
The preseason might be boring to some but for others, it's entertaining to see players on the roster bubble putting it all on the line in hopes of earning a spot. That was the case for the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend as they took on the Las Vegas Raiders.
While there were a few starters on the field early, it was the reserves who took most of the snaps. That includes several bubble players who made an impact.
That can be seen based on the top five grades earned on both sides of the ball.
Racey McMath led thew way with 54 yards on three receptions and caught all three targets. Tight end Alec Holler had one pass come his way and hauled that in for 12 yards. Trey Lance had a solid performance under center, throwing for 151 yards with a touchdown and running in another.
Tyler Guyton continued to impress as well but the name that stands out is Cohl Cabral. Signed just days before the game to replace Chuma Edoga, Cabral eanred an impressive 90.0.
MORE: Micah Parsons Q&A: Cowboys star talks respect for military, giving back, preparing for season, and video games
Defensively, there weren't too many surprises. Kemon Hall has had a great camp and Darius Harris is a veteran who knows where he's supposed to be. Juamnyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuamu both have been on the field in the regular season and could start if needed.
Last on defense is Eric Scott, Jr. who needed a good game after being on the wrong side of several plays in Week 1.
It also reminds us how tough the final cuts will be since Scott, and most of the other names on this list, aren't guaranteed a spot.
