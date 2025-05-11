Cowboys' Tyler Booker gets huge welcome at Dallas Stars' playoff game
Tyler Booker is getting used to being in the spotlight.
The Dallas Cowboys' first-round NFL Draft pick is front and center as the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Booker was seen rinkside, cheering the team on, and got a round of applause when he was shown on the Jumbotron.
Dallas was in control of the game throughout, something that Booker was thoroughly enjoying.
Booker was taken at No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL draft. His selection was somewhat surprising given the team’s needs at wide receiver and running back. The Cowboys still landed an impressive haul, and bringing in George Pickens via trade made up for the decision to skip on a receiver.
The new Dallas offensive lineman wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance for the game, either. Olympic champion gymnast Hezly Rivera was also on hand, posing with her gold medal in a Stars jersey. The Team USA star and LSU gymnastics recruit trains at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Frisco, Texas.
The Stars won 5-2, taking a 2-1 series lead.
