2 Cowboys named among NFL players with ‘most on the line’ in 2025

Two Dallas Cowboys enter contract years with plenty to prove in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys added George Pickens in a trade this week, giving them a legitimate starter across from CeeDee Lamb.

As is often the case when a player as talented as Pickens gets moved, there are some questions that have to be answered.

The explosive wideout has had his maturity called into question and has been guilty of drawing penalties when he allows his emotions to get the best of him.

That’s why it’s no surprise to see him named as one of eight players with the most on the line in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks a tackle by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks a tackle by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport selected eight players, including Pickens, who he said have to answer the character concerns.

“Talent has never been the question with Pickens—two years ago, he surpassed 1,100 receiving yards and averaged over 18 yards per catch. But there were a number of incidents in Pittsburgh that called Pickens’ maturity into question—a question that Pickens himself alluded to.”

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks through the defense for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks through the defense for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into a contract year, Davenport believes 2025 will have a major impact on the rest of Pickens' NFL tenure.

”How he handles that second chance is going to have a massive impact on his career moving forward.”

Pickens isn't the only Cowboy to make the list either. Joining him is DaRon Bland, who is also entering a contract year. Unlike Pickens, Bland doesn't have concerns regarding his character or maturity. Instead, he's coming off a frustrating season where he struggled in coverage.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

”However, last year was a much different story. Bland missed over half the season, failed to record an interception for the first time in his career and posted a passer rating against of 105.7—almost 45 points higher than the year before.”

Dallas has invested a lot in the cornerback position, but if Bland wants to be part of the long-term answer, he's going to need to return to the form we saw in 2023.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

If both Pickens and Bland are able to prove themselves, they'll be in line for a huge payday. It won't be easy for Dallas to pay both, but that's a good problem to have.

