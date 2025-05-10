Cowboys Day 2 draft pick named rookie who could 'exceed expectations'
The Dallas Cowboys had an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL draft, and the rookie class is expected to have a handful of players who could step up and make an impact immediately in their first NFL season.
Among the players who has received the most hype is Texas Longhorns speedster Jaydon Blue, who is going to bring some much-needed explosiveness to the team's offense.
In a recent article from Pro Football Network, Blue received even more hype.
Blue, who adds value as a running back and pass-catching threat out of the backfield, was named the Cowboys rookie who could "exceed expectations" during the 2025 season.
"Jaydon Blue brings explosive, big-play potential to the Cowboys’ backfield and could become a dynamic weapon in a complementary role," the article reads.
"Though he never served as Texas’ primary back, Blue consistently flashed high-level speed, agility, and receiving upside that make him an intriguing fit in today’s NFL. He comes in with fresh legs, and his development down the stretch showed clear growth."
It continues, "At 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, Blue is a slashing runner who thrives in space. He’s a threat to hit the edge and turn upfield in a hurry, with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash confirming his track-level acceleration. Where he truly separates himself is as a receiving threat, creating mismatches for linebackers. With unreliable veteran options, Blue has a lane to at least be part of the committee in Dallas."
During his final season with the Longhorns, Blue recorded 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He added 42 catches for 368 yards and six additional scores.
There is no denying Blue's ability to contribute out of the backfield, so it's going to be exciting to see how quickly he can make an impact in Big D. You know the fans will be rooting for him.
