New Cowboys WR George Pickens denies viral comment ripping Steelers
New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is trying to clear his name after a comment allegedly written by the star pass catcher went viral on social media.
The viral comment came from an account claiming to be Pickens' and ripped the Pittsburgh Steelers for being the "cheapest organization" in the NFL.
Pickens posted on Instagram Stories that he was not the comment and blamed "AI" and Steelers fans for trying to create fake narratives.
MORE: Cowboys nearly made much more underwhelming deal before George Pickens trade
The 24-year-old deep threat then said he was "happy" about his time in the Steel City and then wished all of the moms a "Happy Mother's Day."
"Literally on a plane. No service," Pickens wrote on IG. "Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans.
"Stop with AI trying to make a story. I'm happy for everything the Steel City did for me. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there."
MORE: Man who made final decision on Cowboys' George Pickens trade revealed
The viral tweet did read a little bizarre after the way Pickens had handled himself with the Dallas media during an introductory conference call last week.
Pickens said he was thankful for Pittsburgh, not focusing on his past, and ready to move forward with a fresh start and win games.
In Dallas, he will have a major opportunity to take his game to the next level opposite CeeDee Lamb, with a wide receiver duo that perfectly complements each other.
While Pickens is one of the league's best deep threats, Lamb does a majority of his work over the middle and out of the slot. It's going to be fun to see how their pairing opens up the offense for Dak Prescott during the 2025 season.
