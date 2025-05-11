NFL analyst criticizes NFC rival for letting Cowboys land draft gem
The Dallas Cowboys landed an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL draft. While they were criticized for reaching for Alabama's Tyler Booker in Round 1, every selection after that seemed to offer extraordinary value.
One of the biggest surprises was the fact that Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was on the board at No. 44 overall. Dallas wasted no time in turning in his card, bringing aboard the 2024 ACC sack leader.
According to one analyst, however, the Cowboys shouldn't have been afforded that chance. Bleacher Report's Damian Parson says the Detroit Lions should have added Ezeiruaku, claiming that would be their selection at No. 28 overall if there were a draft "do-over."
"Ezeiruaku's skill set and motor would have been great fits opposite of a healthy Hutchinson. He does not give up after his initial move is stalled. Instead, he continues forward to fight his way to the quarterback. All things considered, he sounds like a Dan Campbell kind of guy."
Instead of Ezeiruaku, Detroit took Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Parson says Williams is a good prospect, but believes pairing Ezeiruaku with Aidan Hutchinson would have been a better move.
Thanks to the Lions' decision, the Cowboys will be able to pair Ezeiruaku with Micah Parsons, giving them the dominant duo that the Lions passed on.
