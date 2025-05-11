Cowboys Country

NFL analyst criticizes NFC rival for letting Cowboys land draft gem

The Dallas Cowboys had no business landing the ACC sack leader where they did.

Randy Gurzi

Boston College Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles.
Boston College Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys landed an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL draft. While they were criticized for reaching for Alabama's Tyler Booker in Round 1, every selection after that seemed to offer extraordinary value.

One of the biggest surprises was the fact that Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was on the board at No. 44 overall. Dallas wasted no time in turning in his card, bringing aboard the 2024 ACC sack leader.

MORE: Did Jerry Jones inadvertently leak Cowboys' Week 1 opponent?

According to one analyst, however, the Cowboys shouldn't have been afforded that chance. Bleacher Report's Damian Parson says the Detroit Lions should have added Ezeiruaku, claiming that would be their selection at No. 28 overall if there were a draft "do-over."

Boston College Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Boston College Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"Ezeiruaku's skill set and motor would have been great fits opposite of a healthy Hutchinson. He does not give up after his initial move is stalled. Instead, he continues forward to fight his way to the quarterback. All things considered, he sounds like a Dan Campbell kind of guy."

MORE: Man who made final decision on Cowboys' George Pickens trade revealed

Instead of Ezeiruaku, Detroit took Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Parson says Williams is a good prospect, but believes pairing Ezeiruaku with Aidan Hutchinson would have been a better move.

Thanks to the Lions' decision, the Cowboys will be able to pair Ezeiruaku with Micah Parsons, giving them the dominant duo that the Lions passed on.

Published
