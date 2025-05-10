3 former Cowboys players Dallas will face during 2025 NFL season
In less than one week, the NFL will release the schedule for the 2025 season, and the Dallas Cowboys will learn when they will take the field each and every week.
Dallas has one of the toughest schedules in the league this season, with its matchups against the NFC East, AFC West, NFC North, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.
When the Cowboys line up during the season, they will see some familiar faces across the line of scrimmage.
But who are the former Cowboys players that the team will be facing? There is talent on both sides of the ball, including a record-setting offensive star.
One of the players the team will face is former starting running back Rico Dowdle, who signed with the Carolina Panthers during free agency.
During the 2024 season, Dowdle became the first undrafted player in franchise history to rush for more than 1,000 yards.
Dallas will also face off against former defensive end Chauncey Golston, who signed with the division rival New York Giants. Last season, Golston registered a career-high 5.5 sacks and 97 tackles.
Now, he belongs to the enemy.
Finally, the Cowboys could take on former backup quarterback Trey Lance, who started in the team's season finale. Lance will be backing up Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert, but you never know how a season could play out.
There are a few months until the start of the season, so there could be more former Cowboys who find their way onto the rosters of 2025 opponents, including former star wide receiver Michael Gallup, who recently came out of retirement to join the Washington Commanders.
