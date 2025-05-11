Dak Prescott poised to make Cowboys history during 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2016 NFL draft with the goal of finding a quarterback to groom behind Tony Romo.
An injury-plagued 2015 campaign for Romo highlighted their need for a successor, and after striking out on a couple of options, the Cowboys landed Dak Prescott at pick No. 135 overall in the fourth round.
Dallas went into camp with Prescott as the No. 3 quarterback behind Romo and Kellen Moore, but injuries thrust him into the starting role immediately. The Mississippi State product rose to the challenge and never gave the job back.
Now entering his 10th season in the league, Prescott has franchise history in his sights. He currently has 31,437 yards passing, which is just 2,746 yards shy of Romo’s franchise-leading total of 34,183 yards.
Prescott will pass that total in 2025 as long as he stays healthy. He could also surpass Romo’s passing touchdown mark of 248, needing 35 to match that.
It’s impressive that Prescott is set to go from a mid-round comp pick to the franchise passing leader for one of the most visible teams in any sport. It’s also a reminder of how impressive Romo was during his career, setting those marks despite being undrafted.
Of course, both also share the same criticism, being unable to lead the Cowboys to a championship. That will continue to hang over Prescott’s head, even after cementing himself in the franchise record books.
