Cowboys' second-year LB opens up on HC Brian Schottenheimer's 'infectious' energy

Dallas Cowboys second-year linebacker opens up on team's new coaching staff, including the 'infectious' energy brought by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
It's still all sunshine and rainbows between the Dallas Cowboys and their fanbase, as the franchise begins a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer definitely knows that the good times won't last, as he spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for former head coach Mike McCarthy. That first loss of the season will have fans cursing his name, no matter how the game actually turns out.

However, for now, it is a summer of love around the organization, and even Schottenheimer's players are buying into the new coaching staff.

Cowboys' second-year linebacker Marist Liufau recently opened up about the new coaching staff, and Liufau had high praise for his new head coach.

Marist Liufa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham cannot make the catch after being hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau in the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"Just coach Schotty bringing in that energy every day, just showing up to work really," said Liufau when speaking with the media on his early impressions of Schottenheimer.

This isn't meant to be a slight on McCarthy, but it felt like things were a little tight around the organization with him at the helm. Schottenheimer is bringing a newfound energy that is given a more loose vibe on the sidelines.

Of course, one can be more loose when they haven't been in an actual game yet. The pressure is not on yet. But anyone who follows this franchise knows, it will be here before they know it.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

