2-time Super Bowl champ heaps praise on Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer
Brian Schottenheimer has already been receiving plenty of praise for his work as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
It’s still early in the offseason, but players have been raving about the culture being created. He’s also been given the thumbs up from the Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin.
Now another Cowboys legend is joining in as two-time Super Bowl winner Tony Casillas is heaping praise on Coach Schotty. Casillas was in attendance for Legends Day during Cowboys OTAs on Friday and said there “was a tremendous energy and vibe.”
Casillas said it’s a “noticeable” difference from the Mike McCarthy era, while noting that he wasn't trying to be negative toward the former head coach in any way.
He finished by saying, "I know it’s OTAs, tap the brakes, but it’s one hell of a start” while praising the team-building that's taking place.
Casillas played in the NFL for 12 years, five of which were in Dallas. He had two separate stints, beginning in 1991 and lasting through 1993.
After two years with the New York Jets, he returned to Dallas for his final two seasons in the league.
