Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Eagles Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium for their 131st all-time matchup and marking only their second NFC East contest this season.
Despite the defense recording five sacks and forcing two turnovers, the offense struggled to find any rhythm in Sunday's 34-6 loss.
Here are Cowboys' top plays and highlights from Week 10 against the Eagles.
Overshown with the chase down
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown breaks through the Eagles' line and sacks quarterback Jalen Hurts, resulting in a 13-yard loss and setting up a third-and-long situation.
Turnover Tre
Cornerback Trevon Diggs picks of Jalen Hurts in the end zone.
D-Mo going off
DeMarvion Overshown picks sack number two on the afternoon.
Welcome back #️⃣ 1️⃣1️⃣
In his first game back from injury, linebacker Micah Parsons picks up Dallas' third sack on the afternoon.
Run Rico Run
Running back Rico Dowdle powers through Eagles' defense for a 19-yard gain.
Micah madness strikes again
Micah Parsons forces a critical fumble on Jalen Hurts late in the first half, recovered by linebacker Marist Liufau, putting Dallas in striking distance.
